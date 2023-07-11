Concessionaire to blame for the low range of services

For some time, travelers and other users of the Taipa Ferry Terminal have been noticing difficulties in accessing some basic services at the mega facility located at Pac On.

In reality, and according to some readers of the Times who have been frequent users of the facility since its opening back in June 2017, the services offered in the terminal have been wound back, making life difficult for the passengers opting for this method of travel between Macau and Hong Kong.

According to the users, basic services such as an ATM are completely absent from the terminal; complaints also extend to a lack of offerings in terms of food and beverages and other services existing in the facility.

Following such complaints, the Times has contacted the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA), the governmental entity in charge of the facility, as well as the company holding the concession for the management and operation of the terminal CSI Group Ltd (CSI).

In a written response to the Times, the bureau headed by Susana Wong said, “Our bureau has been urging the concessionaire to implement the commitment contract, to guarantee certain numbers of shops or self-service machines provided at the terminal.” She added “at present, seven restaurants are operating at the food court in the Taipa Ferry Terminal. In addition, there are some vending machines, one convenience store, and one currency exchange shop, to provide the basic services for the public and visitors.”

Regarding the lack of ATMs, DSAMA said that the problem will soon be resolved.

“The concessionaire (CSI), for the management of the commercial space at Taipa Ferry Terminal, will shortly install an ATM at the terminal.”

DSAMA also noted that it has already “requested the CSI to step up its efforts in attracting more diversified business to be introduced into the terminal, e.g. more ATMs and travel agencies, as to maintain a favorable business environment.”

In two different recent visits of the Times to the terminal it was seen that of the seven restaurants mentioned by DSAMA, only three were operating at the time of the visit, while the only existing convenience store was “temporarily closed,” a security staff member said when questioned.

Another staff member, when questioned about where a traveler could use an ATM, pointed to the Macau International Airport, a facility located some 500 meters away (walking distance) from the Taipa Ferry Terminal.

The mega-structure that took 12 years to be completed had an estimated cost of MOP3.8 billion, covers an area of 200,000 square meters, and includes 16 ferry berths, three berths for multi-purpose use, a heliport with capacity for five helicopters, 88 immigration counters, and a car park with a capacity for 740 vehicles.

It is also one of the facilities linked since 2019 to the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) transport system, which is currently one of the terminal stations of Taipa Island connecting the terminal to Ocean Gardens, and passing through the Airport, Cotai, Lotus Checkpoint, among others.

Currently, three main ferry routes are operating from the Taipa Ferry Terminal, Macau-Hong Kong (operated by Cotai Water Jet and Turbo Jet), as well as Macau-Shenzhen (via both Shekou and Fuyong Ports) and operated by Yuet Tung Shipping.

According to DSAMA’s website, there are a total of 80 sailings per day arriving or departing Taipa Ferry Terminal which, according to the most updated official statistics from the Statistics and Census Service, have brought to Macau in the period between January and May this year some 750,080 visitors. The large majority (438,898) are from Hong Kong but also from all the foreign markets supplying tourists to Macau.

As previously mentioned, the Times also contacted the terminal concessionaire for a comment on this matter but no reply has been received in the six days between this contact and press time.