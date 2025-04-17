Police expel two reporters from AL over ‘obstruction’

Two reporters from Chinese media outlet, All About Macau (AAM), have been removed by police from the Legislative Assembly (AL) during its question-and-answer session on the 2025 Policy Address this morning for “disrupting and obstructing the legislature” and “illegal filming.”

Reportedly, the two journalists, including the editor-in-chief of the Chinese media outlet, arrived at the AL Building as usual to cover the session addressed by Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong Weng Chon, but were instructed by staff to move to the public gallery due to “limited space,” which effectively denied them access to the conference hall for their coverage.

“At 9:20 a.m., two of our reporters arrived at the AL to cover the debate on the Policy Address but were denied entry to the conference room. Despite repeated inquiries, we received no clear explanation and were only given ‘blue cards’ to listen to the session from the public gallery, even though there were clearly still seats available in the conference room,” as reported by AAM.

The report further indicated that the journalists confronted AL staff regarding their denied access.

Subsequently, more than 10 police officers and security guards formed a human barrier, set up red tape, preventing them from entering the venue.

According to the report, the two reporters were ultimately escorted away by multiple police officers and taken to the headquarters of the Public Security Police Force in Taipa’s Pac On precinct.

It was reported that the media outlet concerned has repeatedly been denied access to official events under the pretext of “limited space.”

This includes Tuesday’s AL session addressed by Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai regarding his first Policy Address.

At the time of Tuesday’s incident, the editor-in-chief of AAM asked Wong Lok I, deputy director of the Government Information Bureau (GCS), why the AL had screened media outlets and denied reporters entry. Wong, according to a videotape posted on the media’s Facebook page, responded succinctly, stating: “Go ask the Legislative Assembly.”

This afternoon, during a regular police press conference, other media outlets inquired about the situation regarding the two reporters, including “where they were taken,” “whether the individuals who escorted them were Public Security Police officers,” “the circumstances at the scene,” “whether the AL had been notified to follow up,” and “if any charges would be pressed.” They were informed that “no information is available at this time” and were asked to submit inquiries via email.

However, it has been confirmed that the incident is still under investigation, and the two reporters are currently being questioned at a police station.

The Times sent separate emails in Chinese to the Government Information Bureau and the Public Security Police Force. However, as of press time, no response had been received. MDT Staff reporter