Old Taipa Village set to be pedestrianized for Labor Day crowds

The government is set to pedestrianize the charming Taipa Old Village area in anticipation of a surge in visitors during the Labor Day holiday.

In a joint statement released yesterday, key departments – including the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), the Transport Bureau (DSAT), the Public Security Police Force, the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), and the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) – announced that they recently engaged with local community leaders and school representatives, gathering insights from various sectors about the proposed temporary pedestrian zone.

This included visits to the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau, the Industry and Commerce Federation of Coloane and Taipa, the Taipa Residents’ Association, the Taipa Community Development Association, and the Macau Mutual Aid Association of the Residents of Coloane’s Seac Pai Van.

Representatives from community associations and the commerce federation expressed unanimous support for the government’s collaborative efforts to create these vibrant pedestrian spaces – the statement noted.

Just two months ago, during the Lunar New Year (CNY) holiday, relevant public entities pedestrianized the area for seven days – introducing new attractions like a bazaar and live performances for the first time.

In a similar spirit, the upcoming temporary pedestrian zone for the Labor Day holiday will feature a variety of attractions – aimed at enhancing the appeal of Taipa Old Village during festive occasions.

The interdepartmental working group emphasized its commitment to consider feedback from all stakeholders – to refine and optimize the May Day pedestrian zone, striving to strike a harmonious balance between tourism development and residents’ daily lives.

Additionally, according to the statement, the group plans to explore the feasibility of making the pedestrian zone a regular feature during festive periods – ensuring that the area remains a vibrant hub for both locals and visitors.