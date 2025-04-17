Health Bureau sets out plan to allow day hospitals

The Health Bureau (SSM) has drafted a plan to issue licenses for day hospitals, offering outpatient surgeries and medical services that were previously confined to hospitals, with treatments expected to take no longer than 12 hours.

The initiative will include advanced therapies, medically assisted reproductive technologies, and surgical procedures performed under general or regional anesthesia.

The bureau held a press conference yesterday regarding the public consultation on licenses for practicing healthcare services under a private regime.

Alvis Lo, the bureau’s director, unveiled a preliminary proposal to introduce licenses for day hospitals – which will serve as a bridge between the city’s hospitals and clinics.

Referencing global medical trends, he emphasized the significance of developing day hospitals and day care services, stating: “By ensuring the safety and effectiveness of medical services, day hospitals can effectively improve the efficiency of medical resource utilization.”

He also pointed out that regions such as mainland China and Hong Kong have begun enhancing the quality management of day hospitals – integrating hospitals, day procedure centers, and clinics into a new framework since 2015 and 2018, respectively.

The chief medical official expressed optimism, saying: “It is hoped that this will further expand the development space of the local private healthcare market, attract more investment and customers, create more employment opportunities for local medical staff, and drive the development of the local medical industry.”

Lo reiterated that – while ensuring quality and safety – day hospitals can promote the development of Macau’s medical sector. He assured that technical guidelines will be established to regulate implementation procedures and monitoring mechanisms to uphold these standards.

Regarding the potential impact of day hospitals on the survival of clinics, Lo responded to an inquiry from the Times by clarifying Macau’s broader vision for healthcare development.

“We should make the pie bigger,” he said. “By establishing clear systems for the positioning and requirements of medical institutions, the industry will attract more investors.”

With the introduction of day hospitals, qualified medical personnel will now have the opportunity to establish private medical businesses – enhancing their professional development. Lo emphasized that day hospitals will primarily focus on specialized surgeries and services traditionally provided by hospitals – ensuring they do not compete with clinics.

Referencing the 2025 Policy Address announced by Sam Hou Fai on Monday, Lo highlighted that the government has implemented several comprehensive measures to support the development of private medical institutions. This includes increasing the amount of medical vouchers this year – and plans to encourage residents to make greater use of clinic resources.

He believes that the positive growth of the medical industry in Macau will improve the environment and conditions for all medical personnel.

The consultation document outlines requirements for private medical institutions – including minimum area specifications and a set number of beds. Facilities must also be adequately staffed based on their operations.

Hospitals will be required to provide inpatient and emergency services, while clinics must offer basic outpatient care in both Chinese and Western medicine, along with minor surgical procedures.

The public consultation will open tomorrow and will last for 30 days – concluding on May 16.