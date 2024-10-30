Conclusion of MICAF Fun Day – Arts Carnival

Macau’s first International Children’s Arts Festival concluded with the MICAF Fun Day – Arts Carnival, attracting 63,000 attendees over two weekends from Aug. 23 to Sept. 1. Co-organized by Sands China and the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the event featured large art installations, food bazaars, and diverse performances, including street dances and magic shows. The MICAF Fun Day – Art Carnival delivered a limited-time summer hotspot for parents and children, allowing them to spend quality parent-child time together with a variety of fun and artistic activities. The carnival was an opportunity to showcase local talent, and included performances by the Macau Youth Symphonic Band.

Related