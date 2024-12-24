Construction begins on sandwich-class housing project

Construction on the first sandwich-class housing project in Iao Hon will likely begin Dec. 26, according to the Public Works Bureau (DSOP).

The project, located near the Soi Lei Building on Rua Oito, will divert existing pipes and improve soil conditions in the area surrounding the intermediate housing project.

“This is a crucial step in enhancing the infrastructure for our community,” said Si Kun Hong, vice chairman of the New Chinese Youth Association.

The project is part of the government’s urban renewal initiative, which began with work consigned in November.

The site has already been secured, with signs placed about 2.5 meters from Rua Sete to protect adjacent historic buildings during construction.

The pipe diversion and soil improvement will unfold in three stages over four months, with a third-party entity monitoring the surrounding structures and roads for safety.

As construction progresses, warnings have been made that some street access near the Son Lei Building will be temporarily narrowed.

DSOP officials have organized clarification sessions with residents to foster understanding and collaboration throughout this period.

“We hope the community will support this vital development,” added Si Kun Hong, emphasizing its potential to revitalize the area and bolster economic growth in Iao Hon. Nadia Shaw