Construction sites adapt to scorching summer heat

As the summer heat continues, Macau’s construction workers have been warned to take extra precautions to avoid heat exhaustion.

The scorching temperatures, which have reached highs of 33 degrees Celcius or above in recent days, are prompting construction sites to implement worker safety measures.

At a construction site near Nam Van Lake, workers are “fully equipped to cope with the extreme heat.”

A worker surnamed Zheng said the site provides adequate rest breaks and heatstroke prevention facilities. He also plans to bring his own tea and electrolyte drinks to stay hydrated.

The site’s safety director, surnamed Ou, has told TDM about the importance of providing workers with equipment such as cooling sleeves, and sun hats.

Regular drink breaks and beverages like ice water and herbal tea are provided to prevent the risk of heat stroke.

Workers are also given adequate rest breaks, the standard recommendation – a 20-minute break for every two hours of work, which is extended during extremely hot weather.

According to an International Labor Organization (ILO) report, the global equivalent full-time job loss due to heat stress was 0.7% in 1995 and is projected to more than triple to 2.2% by 2030.

This translates to a staggering global GDP loss of USD280 billion in 1995 and is expected to reach USD2.4 trillion by 2030.

The Labour Affairs Bureau’s (DSAL) Occupational Safety and Health Department has been actively promoting heat safety measures for outdoor workers.

Since launching the “heat-resistant clothing and sun protection hat covers” program in 2018, nearly 300 companies have applied, and over 5,200 sets of heat-resistant clothing and 2,600 sun protection hat covers have been approved.

This year, the bureau introduced a new “portable waist-mounted fan” promotion plan, which has received a positive response from the industry, with 29 companies applying and 254 fans dispatched in just two months.

These heat stress initiatives have been met with positive uptake, and the bureau continues to inspect and monitor outdoor workplaces.

DSAL reports it has found no violations of health or occupational safety so far in 2024. Nadia Shaw