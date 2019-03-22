Consumer price growth slows in Feb

The Composite Consumer Price Index (CPI) in February 2019 increased by nearly 2.8 percent year-on-year to reach 115.31, according to the latest information from the Statistics and Census Service. The rise in February represents a slowdown from a month earlier when the year-on-year growth registered 3.04 percent.

The increment in February was attributable to dearer charges for eating out and higher rentals for dwellings, as well as rising prices of motor cars, adults’ clothing and fruit.

For the 12 months ending February 2019, the average Composite CPI rose by 3.09 percent from the previous period, with notable growth in the price indexes of clothing and footwear, and transport.

The Composite CPI reflects the impact of price changes on the general households and is a key indicator of inflation.

