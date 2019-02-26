Copycat logo | University pledged to look into similarities in 2009

The Turkish university that has been using a logo almost identical to the Macau SAR’s emblem allegedly pledged to investigate the matter a decade ago.

Kirklareli University introduced the logo to the public in May 2009, following a design competition held by the education institution.

After quickly discovering similarities with the Macau emblem, referred to officially as the “Regional Emblem”, the university allegedly responded to say that they will investigate the issue.

A decade later, the university is still using the logo in an official capacity.

According to a report issued by Turkish media last week, the university’s secretary-general Ergün Erbay previously said, “We asked the Patent Institute if it would be a problem to be similar to [the Macau emblem],” indicating that the university was previously aware of the matter.

However, Kırklareli University appears to have concluded that there was no copyright problem and the logo could continue to be used.

According to a former exchange student from the university who asked not to be identified, “the matter faded [out of] local and mainstream media,” and that “[university] officials have chosen to postpone the solution to the problem.”

“It was probably in 2009 when the university responded that they will investigate if there is an issue with the logo. They probably thought there was no copyright problem,” the former student said.

As cited on its website, Kirklareli University has agreements with the European Union Erasmus Program and Mevlana Exchange Program. It also has agreements with international corporations including Microsoft and Oracle.

Currently, there are students from over 40 countries studying at the university.

In 2009, the university administration was criticized for “carelessness” in the process of trying to put the corporate identity of the university in place.

In a prior design competition held at the university for selecting an official logo, the winning piece was criticized for its resemblance to the Japanese flag. In response the second contest was held, producing the winning piece that remains the logo to this day.

The designer of the second logo, identified as Abdullah K., insisted the logo was an original work despite the design having similarities with the Macau emblem.

Meanwhile in the Macau SAR, a Times reader remarked, “[a] simple check goes a long way,” while another jested, “China gets copied.”

The Government Information Bureau told the Times that the Protocol, Public Relations and External Affairs Office would follow up on the case.

The Times contacted the press and public relations department of the state university, but no reply was received by press time.

PSP TO REPAIR DAMAGED EMBLEM

The Macau emblem adorning the Traffic Department headquarters faced its own embarassment this week after photos reached social media showing some parts of the emblem had fallen off.

In a statement the bureau explained that it removed the star-shaped emblem in its official logo as they discovered that some parts had fallen off due to normal wear and tear.

The statement was issued after photos circulated on social media, showing that the lotus in the Regional Emblem of the Public Security Police Force emblem had disappeared.

According to the PSP, its departments were advised to check the conditions of the PSP emblem to meet official standards.

Share this: Tweet



