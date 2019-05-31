Corporate Bits | Grand Lapa hotel’s father’s day offerings

From June 14 to 16, Grand Lapa Hotel will be running dining promotions at all its outlets.

At Café Bela Vista a semi- buffet lunch and seafood buffet dinner will be offered, featuring influences from both oriental and occidental cuisine. Chinese restaurant Kam Lai Heen will have special Father’s Day dishes. NAAM, the Thai restaurant, will offer a special set dinner for lovers of spicy food.

Fathers with a sweet tooth can be treated to sumptuous pastries prepared by the hotel’s Cake Shop. The Chocolate Whiskey Cake, a special creation, is made with layers of chocolate sponge and chocolate whiskey mousse, topped with cute little bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey, chocolate bars and cookies. Only a limited number of cakes are available.

Finally, the hotel’s bar and lounge Vasco will be opening a bit earlier during the month of Father’s Day to serve an afternoon tea set with both sweet and savory items. The afternoon tea set serves two people and comes with either tea or coffee.

Galaxy Macau presents ‘I love summer’

This summer, Galaxy Macau presents the ultimate, integrated resort experience for all visitors with its “I Love Summer” program from May to September. Guests can escape the bustle of the city with sand, sun, surf, five-star accommodation and luxurious amenities, all under one roof.

Guests can enjoy Galaxy Macau’s unique 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck, with the world’s longest Skytop Aquatic Adventure river ride, the world’s largest Skytop Wave Pool and a pristine 150m white sand beach.

In addition, the Grand Resort Deck will also be home to international award-winning sand artists in July and August as they present giant aquatic and mermaid-themed sand sculptures and workshops for the whole family.

This summer, Galaxy Macau will team up with its partner hotels to curate a dazzling array of culinary experiences, under the name “Dining Under the Stars”.

Moreover, “I Love Summer” offers shoppers the world’s first and only Dior Pink City Pop-up, an immersive experience around Dior’s beauty icons and heritage.

Meanwhile, the UA Galaxy Cinema has recently been upgraded with cutting-edge 4K laser projection for the ultimate movie-watching experience.