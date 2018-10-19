Corporate Bits | Oktoberfest Macau at MGM celebrates 10th anniversary

MGM kick-started Oktoberfest Macau at MGM 2018 at MGM Cotai yesterday. Marking its tenth anniversary, the event is being hosted for the first time at MGM’s newest integrated resort, MGM Cotai.

The event is being held by MGM in co-operation with the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hong Kong and Macau and the German Macau Business Association, and with the continued support of the Macao Government Tourism Office. The event officially kicked off with a beer keg tapping by Alexis Tam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture.

During the opening event, Pansy Ho, co-chairperson and executive director of MGM China Holdings Ltd., expressed her appreciation to government departments, other supporting units and guests for their overwhelming support of Oktoberfest Macau at MGM. She said: “The Oktoberfest Macau at MGM is marking its 10th anniversary at the Macao Year of Gastronomy. Over the past decade, it has become a talk-of-the-town event in Macau every October. As a food-and-wine themed event featuring culture and heritage, Oktoberfest Macau demonstrates the synergies between gastronomy, creativity, culture and tourism, elevating Macau as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. With Macau’s competitive advantages of unique culture and tourism, we will continue to offer more diversified experiences, and we look forward to creating more signature events to our guests.”

Oktoberfest Macau will be held until October 29 (excluding October 21).

Melco staff entertain orphaned children at Hac Sa BBQ

With autumn now well under way, Melco Resorts & Entertainment initiated an event for volunteers to spend time with children from the community and enjoy a barbecue at Hac Sa, Coloane, according to a statement from the gaming operator.

Over 25 Melco volunteers watched the sun set with 15 young beneficiaries from ECF Fellowship Orphanage Inc. Together with staff members from the non-profit organization, the group spent time playing treasure hunt and ball games as well as enjoying good food.

ECF Fellowship Orphanage Inc. is home to orphans aged five to 18, as well those whose parents are not able to provide full-time care. Aside from food and shelter, the organization offers beneficiaries education, vocational training and spiritual support.

