Corporate Bits | Wynn unveils new mooncake gift boxes in time for mid-autumn festival

Wynn Macau has unveiled three designed mooncake gift boxes that feature flowers and butterflies in time for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, with each pattern representing a symbol of happiness according to the casino operator.

The Wynn mooncake gift box series feature three different and the very vibrant, themed colors of Wynn Palace – Sunset Orange, Peacock Blue and Wynn Gold.

Each gift box is intricately designed with captivating colors and resembles an exquisite jewelry box. On the cover of each box, one will discover a myriad of patterns featuring blooming flowers and butterflies, in a nod to the bountiful harvest of the autumn season.

Customers may choose from the Sunset Orange gift box featuring four of the four-yolk white lotus seed paste mooncakes; the Peacock Blue gift box of four classic double- yolk white lotus seed paste mooncakes; or the Wynn Golden Gift Box featuring six egg yolk white lotus seed paste mini mooncakes.

The gift boxes are available at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace from September 3 until September 23.

Sands China supporting old district revitalization efforts

Sands China Ltd. is supporting the Old District Revitalization Series – Rua de Cinco de Outubro, according to a statement from the company, taking place now until November 11 in the old district area of Macau.

Organized by the Macau Association for Promoting Community Economic Development, the initiative launched with a kick-off ceremony August 18, and features two events: the Old District Photo Event and a Shopping Carnival.

The aim of the revitalization project is to help SMEs and the community in the old district area attract more customers and tourists, thereby encouraging a speedier recovery and revitalization of the district. More than 50 local SMEs are participating in the initiative.

“Sands China is very pleased to be supporting the Old District Revitalization Series,” said Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China according to a company statement. “We hope this initiative will speed the recovery of SMEs in the old district and will hasten the revitalization of the area.”

