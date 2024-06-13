Corruption watchdog investigated 249 cases in 2023

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) has handled 249 cases, including corruption, ombudsman investigations and mutual assistance inquiries.

The agency has recorded a decline in reports of fraudulently obtaining government subsidies, which it attributes to its robust crackdowns, system building, and promotion and education strategies.

In the report, the corruption watchdog stated it pursued various cases, including those involving security service companies, uncovering crimes such as falsifying attendance records, document forgery, and corruption within private sector management. Investigations also revealed instances of public servants engaging in dishonest clocking-in and clocking-out practices.

In the realm of ombudsman actions, the CCAC collaborated with the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau to ensure proper interpretation of legal regimes governing public services.

Through the long-term promotion plan titled “All for Integrity,” the agency targeted young people with integrity education activities.

Additionally, the CCAC organized over 600 seminars, talks, and activities for public servants, private sector employees, residents, and students at various educational levels. The agency employed diverse methods and channels to disseminate messages about integrity, ensuring a broad reach within the community. Staff Reporter