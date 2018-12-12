Council members want to introduce non-local croupiers

Several members of the Council for Economic Development (CED) proposed that Macau import non-local dealers based on a maximum percentage of the total.

The proposal came out during the CED plenary meeting yesterday.

The head of CED’s Human Resources Policies Research section, Vong Kok Seng, reported the aforementioned information after the meeting.

According to Vong, the proposal was made in consideration of solving human resource issues.

According to the proposal, non-local croupiers can be laid off first if the gaming industry requires a reduction in employees, he mentioned.

However, government representatives, including Secretary for Economy and Finance Lionel Leong, did not comment on the proposal.

Share this: Tweet





