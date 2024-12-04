Council pledges to establish robust framework to protect intangible heritage

The Cultural Heritage Council convened its sixth plenary meeting of the year yesterday, chaired by Deland Leong, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC).

The meeting focused on critical issues related to the preservation of Macau’s cultural heritage, a vital aspect of the region’s identity.

The agenda included discussions on the “List of Intangible Cultural Heritage” and the “1st Proposed Group for Classification of Macau Movable Assets.”

Council members discussed the importance of safeguarding Macau’s unique cultural legacy.

Leong emphasized the necessity for a robust framework to protect intangible cultural heritage, aligning with the “Cultural Heritage Safeguarding Law” and “Intangible Cultural Heritage Management Guidelines.”

Leong proposed adding new items to the intangible heritage list that reflect significant community values.

This initiative aims to enhance public awareness and appreciation of Macau’s diverse cultural landscape.

“Through this assessment process, we hope to engage more citizens in understanding and valuing our cultural assets,” Leong said.

Plans were also announced for an evaluation procedure to classify movable assets that illustrate Macau’s historical and social evolution.

The proposed selection includes a variety of artifacts such as archaeological items, jade, ceramics, and rare manuscripts.

These items not only hold historical significance but also serve as educational tools about Macau’s heritage.

The public consultation period has opened and will run until Jan. 3.

During this time, residents will be able to voice their opinions on which items should be formally recognized as part of Macau’s cultural heritage.

“We want to ensure transparency and inclusivity in this process,” Leong said.

In addition to the movable property assessment, Leong announced that a separate consultation will also be held for 12 new items proposed for inclusion in Macau’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

These include traditional practices such as dragon dancing, lion dancing, and culinary arts like almond cookie making.

“These traditions are vital to our identity as a community,” she said.

The meeting also highlighted support for Santa Rosa de Lima School, which has requested assistance for repairs to its historically significant building.

Leong confirmed that specific budget details would be finalized after further consultations.

“The roof of the building was leaking, causing damage to the walls and balcony pillars,” said Leong. After consulting committee members, the situation will be reviewed before tendering and confirming the specific budget amount.

The meeting was attended by key representatives from various government sectors, including Wong Sai Peng from the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture and Chan Keng Hei from the Legal Affairs Bureau

Nadia Shaw