Couple accused of embezzlement

A couple has been accused of embezzling from a casino where the woman worked as a croupier, the PJ reported yesterday.

The casino is accusing the couple of engaging in fraudulent activities to obtain gaming chips on at least two different occasions, causing HKD415,000 worth of damage in chips.

According to the report, the first incident took place on December 28, 2017, when the man went to play at the table where his wife was working. According to CCTV records, the man exchanged cash for chips on several occasions. Each time, he received chips worth more than the amount he had handed over. At the same time, the woman also tried to cover the surveillance camera trained on her table.

Every time the man won a game, he also received more chips than what he had actually won.

The couple attempted a repeat of the incident on January 24, leading the casino to file the complaint. Both were detained on the same day.

In another case reported by the Public Security Police Force (PSP), a mainland Chinese male in his fifties was accused of document forgery and illegal entry to the region.

On January 26, police officers approached the man to request identification. The man showed them a forged two-way permit, which he later said he had bought in Zhuhai for RMB800 so he could come to Macau to gamble.

The man was found to have been banned from entering the region previously and that the ban was still in place. There was also no record of his entry at any border checkpoint.

