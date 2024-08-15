Court verifies results of CE Election Committee

The Court of Final Appeal (TUI) has officially verified and published the results of the general vote for the election of members to the Chief Executive Election Committee, as submitted by the General Counting Assembly. The TUI confirmed no appeals were filed after the legal deadline, allowing the results to be made public. According to the announcement, 6,265 eligible voters participated in the election Sunday. Of those, 5,521 exercised their right to vote, representing an 88.12% turnout. The results show 156 spoiled votes and 18 blank votes, with 5,347 valid ballots cast.

Related