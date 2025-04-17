Reclamation in Zone D underway with MOP1.53 billion budget

Reclamation and embankment works have officially begun in Zone D, a major infrastructure project covering 570,000 square meters with a budget of MOP1.53 billion.

Planned primarily as a residential zone, the site lies in the waters off northeastern Taipa, between the Friendship Bridge and the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge.

The project will use sand and soil excavated from Zone A for backfilling. Completion is expected by November 2029.

Meanwhile, foundational work is progressing in Zone A’s eastern area for the B1 educational plot.

This MOP510 million project will span 30,000 square meters and feature four schools and an educational activity center.

A single–level basement will include parking and a student drop–off area. The project is expected to be completed by September 2026.

In addition, construction has begun on the superstructure of the Primary Court building, located across plots C1 to C4 near Nam Van Lake. The eight–story facility will include four basement levels and a total floor area of 57,000 square meters.

With a MOP730 million budget, the project is scheduled for completion in February 2028 and will link to the existing court on plot C2. lv