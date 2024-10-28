Couto and Leong out of GP due to Lamborghini World Finals

Macau racer André Couto will not be racing this year at the local Grand Prix (GP), scheduled for Nov. 14-17.

His absence is due to his participation in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals, taking place in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, on Nov. 16 and 17.

“This year, we are going to participate in the ‘World Finals’ of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo em Jerez, Spain. We will also try to bring home the Pro-Am championship title, where we are currently tied in first position,” Couto said.

As the Times has reported, the local racer is teaming up with the Chinese racer, Jason Chen (Madness Racing), for this year’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia series in the Pro-Am category.

After 10 races (out of 12), the duo is currently sitting in first position with 118 points, tied with Thomas Yu Lee and Nikolas Pirttilahti.

To Hoje Macau newspaper, Couto added, “Of course, I would like to be at the Macau Grand Prix, but I have a commitment to the Madness Racing Team, and we are going to Spain to try to win our category in the championship. We are on par with our opponents and close to being able to beat them.”

Also missing from the local GP for the same reason is regular racer, Charles Leong, who will compete in the same event but in the Pro class, partnering with Japanese racer Miki Koyama at the SJM Iron Lynx Theodore team.

Leong and Koyama currently occupy second place in the standings with 104 points, just 10 points behind leader Dan Wells.