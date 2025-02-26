CPPCC members discuss city’s aging population and economic diversification with CE

The Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, met with local members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to hear opinions and suggestions ahead of the Policy Address for 2025.

A statement from the Government Information Bureau said the meeting took place on Monday.

Sam and the CPPCC members exchanged views on the aging population, youth education, redeveloping old neighborhoods, and promoting economic diversification.

Lawmaker and CPPCC member Ho Ion Sang said that the aging population and declining birth rate have become significant challenges that could jeopardize the sustainable development of society and the economy.

Given the significant societal changes over the past decade, he argued that the government should promptly assess and review its demographic policy.

He suggested that the government take as a reference the experiences of other countries and regions, such as extending paid maternity leave and paternity leave, increasing maternity allowances, and introducing family-friendly and housing-friendly policies to reduce the burden of childcare and provide more support to families as parents balance work and childcare responsibilities.

Zhang Zongzhen said establishing a vocational and technical school in Hengqin is necessary to support the long-term construction of the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone. According to Zhang, such a facility would train qualified personnel for the cooperation zone and improve workers’ skills.

He added that the courses should correspond to the development of Macau’s “1+4” industries, providing momentum for economic diversification.

Meanwhile, Lao Nga Wong suggested the government improve the system for training patriotic politicians in Macau, striving to nurture a team of civil servants with high-quality, competent political character and morals, and provide enough qualified political cadres to support the stable and lasting implementation of the ‘One country, two systems’ principle.

He also proposed that the government establish a fund focusing on diversified investment in five thematic sectors, including life sciences and health, artificial intelligence and robotics, semiconductors, smart devices, digitalization and modernization, and sustainable development.

On the same occasion, other members expressed their views on the development of the health sector, recruitment of skilled talent, birth rate policy, development of the modern financial industry, utilization of unused land, housing policy, education, and the physical and mental development of students.

The CE pledged to consider the opinions and suggestions and use them as a reference for the government’s policy address.

He added that he hopes the redevelopment of old districts can improve residents’ quality of life and revitalize neighborhoods and the community environment. Sam remarked that he is launching special leisure, cultural, and tourism projects dedicated to the old districts to divert tourists and increase their appeal.

Regarding talent recruitment, the CE said that Macau should fully utilize its unique advantages and the integrated development of education, science, technology, and talent as the foundation.

It should nurture and support the development of highly qualified local talent, attract and gather high-quality talent, and promote Macau’s growth as a hub for international talent.

Extended leave and SME support top local associations’ concerns

The Macau Federation of Trade Unions has once again called on Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai to increase the number of days in the city’s paid leave system.

Sam held several meetings this week with local associations to discuss key issues affecting the community, including extended annual leave for employees, support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the proposed tariff for the Northbound Travel for Macau Vehicles scheme.

These discussions come as Sam prepares his first Policy Address for 2025, expected in March or April.

Lee Chong Cheng, the federation’s chairperson, advocated for an increase in the number of annual leave days for local employees.

Currently, employees are entitled to only six days of annual leave after one year of service.

Lee also called for public consultations on maternity and paternity leave, as well as a review of pensions for the elderly and education allowances for children.

Meanwhile, support for SMEs was another critical subject addressed in a separate meeting with the Macau Small & Medium Enterprises Association.

Stanley Au Chong Kit, the association’s chairperson, highlighted the rising number of business closures and urged the government to prioritize improving the local business environment. Among the proposals discussed were rental and wage subsidies for SMEs and consumption vouchers for tourists to boost the economy.

Au also proposed a MOP50 tariff for passengers using the Northbound Travel for Macau Vehicles scheme, which allows Macau-registered vehicles to enter Guangdong without a mainland registration plate.

This scheme has reportedly contributed to lower local consumption, as more residents are spending in mainland China. LV