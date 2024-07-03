CPPCC members discuss the SARs’ roles in China’s development of open economy

The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held a virtual consultation session last week to discuss the roles of Hong Kong and Macau in China’s development of new systems for a higher-standard open economy. The meeting was chaired by Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee. He called for actionable and targeted policy recommendations to support the implementation of national policies that aid the development of Hong Kong and Macau.

