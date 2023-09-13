CPTTM showcases Macau fashion designs in HK

10 Macau fashion brands joined a delegation showcased at the Centrestage 2023 fashion gala in Hong Kong late last week, the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre (CPTTM) has revealed.

CPTTM organized and led the delegation. The gala was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre with a specific session reserved for Macau brands. The session attracted an audience of over 300 attendees, including representatives from the Hong Kong organizer.

The ten brands: Alta Bella, Clássico Moderno, Earlyink, Gelée, Soul Eco, Lexx Moda, No.42, Resew House, Shefeeling and Vatic. Altogether they showcased 60 sets of their newest creations, in the form of clothing, accessories and shoes.

Each brand displayed their latest designs in the Metro exhibition area at the venue, while also undertaking knowledge sharing and business negotiations with professional buyers invited by the organizer. Buyers from Japan, Vietnam, India, Iran, Austria, France and other places enquired about placing orders with the brands.

The brands’ representatives saw marketing opportunities at the event, saying there were pragmatic business opportunities and that they would be happy to return to future editions of the event.

The Macau delegation was led by CPTTM Director-General Victoria Kuan and Deputy Director-General Jack Chang. AL