Creating a Unique Tourism Experience with Contemporary Wuxia Culture

MGM is committed to promoting Chinese culture, using “Originality + Innovation” to develop a diverse arts and cultural program. The year 2024 marks the “double celebrations” — the 75th anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, and 25th anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao S.A.R. — MGM presents internationally renowned Chinese contemporary artist Ren Zhe in his first-ever solo Macau show, “MGM X Ren Zhe – ‘Legends of Chivalry’ Art Exhibition”, which opens today and features a series of works created under the theme of “wuxia heroism”. This exhibition is one that combines concepts of “selling exhibition” and “public art”, and employs a multi-dimensional, and cross-cultural story-telling of Chinese heritage.

More than 150 guests from Greater China and overseas attended the opening ceremony of “MGM X Ren Zhe – ‘Legends of Chivalry’ Art Exhibition”, including Yin Rutao, Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Leong Wai Man, Director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government;Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Pansy Ho, Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Bill Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer and President of MGM Resorts International Co-Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Ltd., and Ren Zhe, Chinese Contemporary Artist.

Pansy Ho, Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “MGM is delighted to collaborate with the Chinese influential young artist Ren Zhe to jointly curate this art event, which incorporates both exhibition and selling components underthe theme of ‘Chivalrous Spirit’. With such a diverse and innovative format, we aspire to not only promote traditional Chinese culture to locals and tourists through Ren Zhe’s contemporary sculptural works, but also to inject commercial elements into the local art scene, giving impetus to the high-quality development of art and cultural industry that helps foster Macau’s ‘1+4’ economic diversification.”

Chinese contemporary artist Ren Zhe said, “MGM and I share the same vision of boundless creativity and devotion in promoting Chinese culture through innovation. This is an unconventional exhibition as my sculptures are exhibited in the public space and gallery under one roof at MGM COTAI, allowing everyone to seek the spirit of chivalry underpinning each piece of work. It also combines Wuxia culture, contemporary arts and lifestyle into a unique cultural tourism experience to promote the essence of Chinese culture.”

William Fong, Founder of Pottinger 22, said, “We hope to demonstrate the charm of Chinese culture through this exhibition, to honor the indomitable spirit and strength of our heroes, expressing our deepest admiration for unique Chinese wuxia heroism through art. The innovative space at MGM has opened up different possibilities for art curation. The glass-domed Spectacle, with its ever-changing ambience integrated with digital technology, presents the sculptures in a multi-dimensional fashion.

At the Spectacle, the “MGM X Ren Zhe – ‘Legends of Chivalry’ Art Exhibition” features the awe-inspiring sculptures of beloved Jin Yong characters Golden-haired Lion King and Xiaolongnu. To accompany the sculptures, Hong Kong Film Award-winning visual effects artist Victor Wong created a multimedia artwork featuring iconic scenes from The Condor Trilogy, offering visitors a 360-degree panoramic view of a vibrantly digitised wuxia world through the Spectacle’s LED screens. Meanwhile, the “MGM X Ren Zhe – ‘Legends of Chivalry’ Selling Exhibition” at ‘M Art Gallery presents more than 20 sculptural art pieces by Ren, which exemplifies the fusion of his Chinese philosophical thinking with contemporary techniques, alongside a series of manuscripts that serve as an extension of his sculptures. Additionally, Ren’s multidisciplinary series’ in neo-Chinese home décor products and apparel are exhibited for the first time in the world, demonstrating his studies of traditional Chinese culture alongside Western art-making techniques, allowing artistry to permeate into everyday life.

Outside MGM COTAI at Macau’s Barra district, a concurrent showcase, “‘Into the World of Wuxia Legends’ Jin Yong Wuxia Drama Costumes and Weapons Exhibition” displays an array of drama costumes and filming props provided by Hong Kong Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB). A series of TVB Jin Yong drama clips are being played at the exhibition, offering visitors a cinematic,immersive experience that transcends time and space. To further develop Barra district as a destination for relaxation and entertainment, MGM also partners with local small and medium-sized food service businesses to operate food trucks that offer a tempting selection of local snacks and drinks.

About “MGM X Ren Zhe – ‘Legends of Chivalry’ Selling Exhibition”

Duration: Available from now, year-round (guided art tours available)

Time: 12:00 to 20:00 daily

Venue: ‘M Art Gallery, MGM COTAI

Artworks by Ren Zhe on display:

Sculptures of classic characters from Jin Yong’s martial arts novels: The Eagle-shooting Heroes, The Condor Heroes, TheHeaven Sword and Dragon Sabre, The Flying Fox of The Snowy Mountain, The Young Flying Fox, and The Duke of Mount Deer

Other sculptural works including “Qi Gu”, “Jing Ling”, “Shen Se” that encompasses Ren’s signature “warriors” iconography, and draws inspiration from deities and myths in Chinese folklore

Manuscripts; and works that Ren was a creative collaborator on, including “ARTI_DIVINE”, a series of home décor products, and “RE_DIVINE”, a series of neo-Chinese apparel

About “‘Into the World of Wuxia Legends’ Jin Yong Wuxia Drama Costumes and Weapons Exhibition

Venue： Navy Yard No. 1 and Navy Yard No. 2

Duration： 2024/04/30 – 07/30

Time: Monday to Friday – 11:00AM – 18:00PM

Saturday to Sunday and PH – 11:00AM – 21:00PM

Ticket Price: Standard Ticket MOP 50 | Concession ticket* MOP 30 (This ticket is only valid for individuals aged 65 and above or groups consisting of 30 or more persons.)