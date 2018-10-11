Crime | 78-year-old man suspected of sexual assault of children aged 8 and 9

A local 78-year-old course instructor has been arrested after having sexually assaulted two female minor students, aged 8 and 9 years old. The two victims are sisters.

The suspect, surname Chan, was an instructor and in charge of a music and painting interest class in a club located at the Santo António area.

According to the Judiciary Police (PJ), the two girls started attending Chan’s class in April.

Since the beginning of the summer vacation, Chan started sexually assaulting the sisters when they arrived early to classes or left classes late.

Frightened, the two victims did not tell their parents about Chan’s sexual advances until September 25.

On October 4, PJ took Chan from his workplace to the police station for investigation. Chan denied the accusations and claimed that he was only adjusting the studying position of the student, claiming that it was normal physical contact. He also said that he tried his best to avoid unnecessary physical contact.

PJ has already transferred case to the Public Prosecutions Office with Chan charged of sexual assault of children.

PJ is still investigating the existence of other victims.

In May, a 30-year-old male worker who had been working at the D. José da Costa Nunes kindergarten since 2015 was accused of sexually abusing children under his care after the parents of three children came forward to accuse the Philippines national of “inappropriately touching” the children.

