Crime cases fall 5.9% in 2025

Macau recorded a decline in criminal investigations in 2025, with a total of 13,458 criminal cases opened over the year, down 5.9% from 2024, according to the Office of the Secretary for Security.

During the same period, 5,925 individuals were transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office, an increase of 9.7% year-on-year.

The security authorities said overall crime in Macau continued to trend downward last year, with the city maintaining a stable and generally positive public security environment.

They noted that serious violent crime, fraud, and cyber-related offences all declined, reflecting the effectiveness of ongoing prevention and enforcement measures.

Officials also said the improvement suggests rising public awareness of crime prevention and stronger community cooperation in safeguarding public safety.

The Office of the Secretary for Security said 2026 will mark the first year of both China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and Macau’s Three-Year Development Plan. The authorities pledged to align closely with national strategies for high-quality development.

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