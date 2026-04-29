DSEDJ to host series of events for May 4

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), partnering with the May Fourth Youth Day Commemoration Organizing Committee, unveiled a comprehensive lineup of activities Tuesday to mark the 107th anniversary of the historic May Fourth Movement, aiming to instill its core values of patriotism, progress, democracy, and science in over 6,000 young participants.

The initiatives, announced ahead of May 4, seek to foster a sense of mission and responsibility among local youth by blending ceremonial events, forums, and educational trips.

Officials outlined that a flagship flag-raising ceremony will take place at the Polytechnic University Gymnasium on the morning of May 4, where a local orchestra will join secondary school students in performances of songs, dances, and martial arts to highlight the vibrant talents and patriotic fervor of the region’s young people.

Concurrent with the ceremony, a May Fourth Youth Forum at the Science Museum will take place. The forum aims to explore the 15th Five-Year Plan for the Nation and the enduring legacy of the May Fourth spirit.

Organizers expressed hopes that these discussions will deepen students’ grasp of the movement’s historical weight and spur contemporary action.

DSEDJ director Kong Chi Meng said that a youth delegation visit to Beijing and Shandong would be organized. “The itinerary includes patriotic education sites in both regions, to guide young people to understand the spirit of patriotism from historical struggles, to deeply understand national security and personal ideals, and to transform the spirit of the May Fourth Movement into contemporary action,” the DSEDJ director said.

Kong added, “We will also organize study tours to the Greater Bay Area.”

Like this: Like Loading...