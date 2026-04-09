Police complaints jump 20% in 2025

A 20% rise in complaints against police in 2025 reflects the surge in visitor numbers, not a decline in service quality, city authorities said.

The Security Forces and Services Disciplinary Supervisory Committee received 132 complaints last year, up 22 cases from the 110 reported in 2024 and up 37.5% from the 88 reported in 2023, according to the government report.

“Of the 132 complaints received in 2025, the different entities that make up the Security Forces and Services were targeted 133 times. This reflects the fact that one complaint simultaneously involved the Public Security Police (PSP) and the Customs Services (SA),” the CFD report reads.

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) drew the bulk of complaints, accounting for 105 cases, or 80.5% of the total. This was followed by the Judiciary Police (PJ) with 16 complaints, or 12%, and Macau Customs (SA) with 10 cases, or 7.5%, according to the report.

Of the complaints, 10 triggered disciplinary proceedings – matching 2022 levels and slightly above the 2021–2025 average of eight – with seven resulting in sanctions.

Officials also attributed the increase to a 14.7% surge in tourist arrivals to 40.69 million, which boosted daily interactions between officers and visitors.

Some 108 complaints were fully processed by year-end, leaving 18 (16.7%) pending due to complexity or late filing, to be carried into 2026. NS

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