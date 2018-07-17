Crime | Cases of domestic violence cause 2 injuries, 1 serious

Towards the end of last week, two different, unrelated cases of disagreements between married couples left two people injured, and one in a serious condition, the Judiciary Police (PJ) spokesperson revealed yesterday during a press conference.

The case resulting in the most severe injury occurred on July 12 when, during a discussion between a couple at their home in Taipa, the husband, 40-years-

old, resident of Macau, poured hot oil and a corrosive liquid on his wife (31). The wife sustained burns and other related injuries to about 40 to 45 percent of her body. She also suffered serious injuries in her eyes that may leave her blind, the spokesperson added citing her medical report.

The basis of the disagreement was allegedly recurrent arguments between the couple that led the woman to frequently suggest a divorce during 2016. This suggestion was always refused by the husband.

In this most recent argument, the wife suggested they divorce and the enraged husband went to the kitchen, found the two liquids and poured them over the woman. She immediately ran into the room of her domestic helper calling for help.

Due to the corrosive liquid, the domestic helper in charge of taking care of the couple’s six-year-old daughter also suffered several burns in the process.

The police were alerted to the case by a neighbor, who called the authorities to help the injured women.

Taken into custody, the man admitted to the crime and was referred to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) on July 14. He was accused of serious offences against physical integrity (bodily harm), and a judge decreed preventive custody as a coercive measure, while the man awaits trial.

In the second case, which occurred July 13 in the northern district, a couple 42 and 45 years old, who had been married for the past 20 years engaged in an argument in their house.

According to report, the couple were sleeping in the same room, but in a bunk bed, with. the woman taking the upper bed, and the man the bottom one. After finishing her house duties, and while trying to climb to her bed, the woman unintentionally hurt her husband who was lying on his bed. The man then rushed to the kitchen, took a knife and cut one of the woman’s arms.

The police were called to attend the emergency by one of the couple’s daughters who lives with them.

The man is accused of a serious offence against physical integrity (bodily harm), and possession of forbidden weapon. He has been also presented to the MP.

Share this: Tweet





