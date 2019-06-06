Crime | Casinos remain hotbed for smoking violations

The Grand Lisboa casino was identified by the Health Bureau (SSM) as one of the sites with the highest number of infractions for alleged smoking rule violations last month, the bureau noted in a statement.

Data from the bureau showed that casinos were the biggest source of the city’s reported smoking rule violations during the first five months of the year.

Regarding casinos’ compliance with the law, from January 1 to May 31, 724 inspections were carried out jointly by the SSM and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The number of joint inspections increased when compared to the same period of last year.

The joint patrols were conducted on the gaming floors of integrated resorts and resulted in hundreds of instances of alleged smoking rule violations which have already been acted upon. All individuals who smoked in forbidden places were prosecuted, the Health Bureau said.

In May alone, the most popular places for smoking infractions included the Grand Lisboa casino, Seaview Garden Leisure Zone and China Plaza.

At these sites, 530 inspections were carried out and 124 notices were issued, with a prosecution rate of about 23.4%.

In addition, 2,510 complaints were registered, of which 2,498 cases related to illegal smokers and 12 cases referred to illegalities regarding tobacco product labels.

Regarding the origin of offenders, 696 Macau residents were fined (27.9%), 1,718 tourists were fined (68.8%) and 84 offenses were committed by non-resident workers (3.4%).

Meanwhile, regarding the evaluation and approval of the smoking rooms of casinos, the SSM received requests from 35 casinos to license 597 smoking rooms, of which 556 smoking rooms were authorized in 31 casinos up untill May 31.

The SSM has called on the staff of areas where smoking infractions are ongoing to exercise their powers under Law No 5/2011 (Smoking Prevention and Control Scheme), ensuring that the provisions on smoking prohibition are implemented by establishments. LV