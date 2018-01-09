CRIME | Con artist reports victim as criminal to escape

A con artist was arrested after cheating a victim out of casino chips valued at HKD300,000. The detention of the con artist occurred in a slightly different manner than the arrest of other criminals, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported yesterday during the joint police press conference.

On the morning of January 2, the con artist, a mainland male resident aged 31, carried out his scam inside a casino located in Cotai.

The suspect, surnamed Bai, who claimed to be a businessman, found the victim inside the casino. Bai told the victim he could transfer RMB 260,000 to the victim’s bank account and that in return the victim would have to give Bai his casino chips that were worth HKD300,000.

However, Bai said that the transaction could only be settled after the victim gave all his casino chips to Bai, which was done while inside the casino’s VIP room.

Bai, upon receiving the chips, went on to gamble in the same casino. Having witnessed Bai losing chips worth HKD150,000, the victim took the rest of the chips back.

Later, the two had a discussion regarding the RMB transaction, after which the victim returned the rest of the chips to Bai. Afterwards, the victim asked Bai to transfer the amount in RMB to his [the victim’s] mainland bank account. At this very moment, Bai, aiming to get rid of the victim, made a report to the casino’s security saying that the victim was a robber and a usurer.

In turn, the victim made a report to the security saying that Bai was a con artist and a criminal.

After an investigation, the police have confirmed Bai’s crime.

Three suspects involved in fraudulent marriage case

A fraudulent marriage case involving three suspects was revealed during yesterday’s police press conference.

All three suspects are surnamed Lei, with two of them being former mainland residents who are now Macau residents. The third suspect has been a Macau resident from birth.

In 1996, the female suspect in the case married her mainland husband Li. In 2007, the two divorced, and the woman then married the Macau resident Lei (the second husband).

In 2013, the woman and her second husband divorced, and one year later the woman remarried her first husband and she assisted him in his application process for a Macau ID.

The woman and her first husband had two children together.

The female suspect is currently in her 50s, her first husband is in his 70s, and the second husband is in his 60s.

The first husband is currently a Macau blue card holder and holds a Chinese travel document.

The woman is a cleaning staff worker of a local casino, while her second husband is unemployed.

The case was first noticed by the Macau Identification Department and they forwarded it to the Public Security Police Force.

Arrested for stealing gambling chips



A 35-year-old mainland man has been arrested for stealing six gambling chips (each worth HKD50,000) from a casino, according to a PJ report released yesterday. On December 26, the man stole six gambling chips from a casino located in the central district and immediately left Macau. He returned to the territory on December 31 and was arrested on January 6 as he was leaving to travel to mainland China. The man claimed that he had exchanged the chips into cash and that he then sent the money to his father, who is unwell and in need of money for medical treatment.

