CRIME | Man helps to catch scammer that sold him a fake phone

A Filipino man, 26, has helped the police to catch a mainland Chinese man, 52, that had sold him a fake phone, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) revealed.

The case goes back to last Saturday evening when the victim was approached by the suspect in the surroundings of the Praça Ponte e Horta in the Inner Harbor area asking if he wanted to acquire a mobile phone.

The victim after checking the equipment accepted to pay the requested MOP2,500 for the mobile phone and the suspect after getting the money rapidly disappeared.

After inspecting more carefully the phone, the victim realized that was not a original equipment but, instead, a counterfeit version.

Initially the man did not report the case to the police but on the next day while walking around the Senado Square area he spotted the same man that had sold him the phone and decided to follow him.

While in pursuit of the man, he called the police explaining the case and reporting where he was heading.

After arriving at Avenida Dr Carlos de Assumpção in the NAPE area, the PSP officers arrived at the scene and managed to detain the suspect.

The man confessed to the police, saying that he had bought three phones in a second-hand market in the city of Guangzhou to bring to Macau to sell.

He also added that the phones cost between RMB500 and 1,600.

The suspect was already transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office where he is being accused of fraud.

