Crime | Police arrest 60 people

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) and the Judiciary Police (PJ) conducted two separate operations in Cotai over the past weekend and arrested more than 60 people.

The operations were conducted to secure the city in the leadup to the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau Special Administrative Region. The locations of the operations included pubs and bars on both Macau Peninsula and Taipa, as well as casinos and nearby areas in Cotai.

The PSP deployed teams of 56, consisting of officers from both Macau and Island Police Divisions, the Intelligence Division and the Special Task Force.

Some 130 people were questioned, of whom 32 male and seven females were brought to police stations for further investigation.

Afterwards, 37 people were found implicated in illegal acts, with 32 of them under suspicion of illegal currency exchange and the other five linked to prostitution. All have been sent to the relevant departments for follow up.

On the same night, the PSP also conducted searches in residential buildings in NAPE on the Macau Peninsula and in Taipa. The public security force busted three illegal hostel units, found and arrested 23 renters, as well as the operator of the hostel.

Meanwhile, over the same weekend, the PJ also conducted anti-crime operations throughout the city, mainly in Cotai, and arrested 30 people from the mainland. They were suspected of running illegal currency exchange businesses.

After the operations, which started at 2pm on Saturday, an officer from the PJ told the press that it had involved 40 inspectors. Some 196 people were questioned. AL