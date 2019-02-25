Crime | Suspect of Cotai homicide arrested on the mainland

A man has been detained on the mainland by local police authorities in relation to the homicide that occurred last week in a Cotai hotel, the Judiciary Police (PJ) spokesperson disclosed at a press conference.

According to the PJ, the suspect now in custody is a 27-year- old male resident from Shanxi province.

The police authorities also advanced that the man entered the region on Saturday, February 16 and left the region that night through the Lotus Flower Border checkpoint in Cotai.

He was detained on the mainland in an operation conducted with the cooperation of local police authorities.

For the time being, man is the only suspect in the case unveiled on February 17, when a 41-year-old man was found dead on the floor of a hotel room in Conrad Hotel.

The next day, after a preliminary analysis, PJ criminal investigators identified the man as a mainland resident surnamed Mui, adding that he was known as a regular presence in local casinos.

On Friday, the PJ revealed that the victim dedicated himself to exchanging currency and gaming chips in local casinos but could not confirm if a dispute regarding such activity might be connected to the homicide, leaving the uncovering of such details to the Chinese police authorities, who are conducting part of the investigation.

The authorities also revealed that an autopsy showed the cause of death was a wound to the heart caused by a bladed weapon.

More details to the case will be revealed by the mainland authorities, the PJ spokesperson said. RM

