Cross-border traffic, airport arrivals on the rise

Cross-border vehicular traffic in May grew 23.6% year-on-year to 758,865 trips. Macau single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (127,000), trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macau Vehicles” policy (122,000) and Macau vehicle trips to and from Hong Kong (22,000) increased 14.6%, 11.8% and 54.8% respectively, according to government data. In the first five months of 2024, cross-border vehicular traffic (3.55 million trips) climbed 32.2% year-on-year. Also, arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport totaled 4,926 trips in May, a rise of 55.2% year-on-year. In the first five months of 2024, the number of arriving and departing commercial flights rose 87.2% year-on-year to 23,098 trips.

Related