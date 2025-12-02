Cross-border traffic sees significant rise

Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) data show that cross-border vehicular trips in Macau rose 20% year-on-year in October to 1,008,461, with light passenger cars up 21.6%. Trips via Hengqin single-plate vehicles surged 45.3%, while “Northbound Travel for Macau Vehicles” increased 9.6%. Meanwhile, passenger ferry trips fell 2%, and commercial flights grew 6.8%. Cargo volumes by land and air also expanded, with containerized land cargo up 32.9% and air cargo up 9.5%, reflecting heightened cross-border mobility.

