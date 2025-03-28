Cross-border traffic sees strong growth

Cross-border vehicular traffic surged by 23.5% year-on-year in February, reaching 783,129 trips, according to the latest data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Light passenger car trips rose by 24% to 746,633, with Macau single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin increasing by 48.6% to 148,000. Trips under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy also saw a 12.2% rise. In, passenger ferry trips (6,291 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,204 trips) reduced by 5.9% and 3.9% year-on-year respectively.

