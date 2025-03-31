Portugal’s Rangel reaffirms strong ties with China, announces CE’s upcoming visit

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai met with Portugal’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, to discuss continued cooperation between Macau and Portugal in the fields of judicial, economic, trade, and educational exchanges.

During the meeting yesterday, held at the Government Headquarters, Sam welcomed Rangel’s delegation and provided updates on Macau’s recent developments, including progress in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Sam also reaffirmed Macau’s commitment to the ‘One country, two systems’ principle, emphasizing the region’s adherence to European legal traditions and its role in fostering exchanges between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Rangel’s trip last week to China encompassed a range of activities, including attending the Boao Forum for Asia and visiting both Macau and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile Rangel confirmed that Sam is expected to visit Portugal later this year.

“It will probably be just before August or in September. But ultimately, that’s something he’ll have to confirm. I know for sure it will be his first foreign visit,” Rangel stated, as cited in a TDM report.

According to the same report, the official asserted that Portugal’s membership in the European Union does not jeopardize its relationship with China.

“Anyone who believes that EU membership harms Portugal’s ties with China does not understand Portugal’s role within the EU or in the international context,” Rangel said.

He added that Portugal’s position within the EU is seen as an advantage, not a hindrance.

Also, the official emphasized that regardless of the outcome of Portugal’s upcoming legislative elections in May, China will remain a priority for the country.

“Failing to prioritize China would be a significant geopolitical mistake,” he said, underscoring that a strong and dynamic relationship with China is crucial for Portugal’s future strategy. Staff Reporter