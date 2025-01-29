CSR sees surge in garbage collection as residents prepare for Lunar New Year

The annual tradition of spring cleaning ahead of the Lunar New Year has led to a sharp rise in garbage collection.

According to CSR Macau, over the past three days, the volume of household and commercial waste in Macau surged by 30%, with large-scale waste, particularly furniture, doubling from 20 tons to nearly 40 tons per day.

On New Year’s Eve last night, it was estimated that the total amount of garbage collected would reach 1,200 tons.

To maintain hygiene during the festivities, the Municipal Affairs Bureau has set up 136 bulky garbage collection stations across the city, operating from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. yesterday. These stations facilitate the disposal of cleaning waste and furniture by residents.

Hong Cheung Fai, general manager of CSR Macau, noted a consistent year-end increase in waste, with daily household and commercial garbage typically exceeding 800 tons, as cited in a Macao Daily News report.

The rise is attributed to residents preparing homes and businesses for the New Year, coupled with a noticeable uptick in visitors from the mainland as businesses there begin their holidays.

In response, cleaning companies have increased garbage collection frequencies, deploying up to 70 garbage trucks daily compared to the usual 40.

Meanwhile, incidents of garbage fires have significantly declined, dropping from three or four cases per day in previous years to only two over several days. Hong credited greater public awareness for the improvement and urged residents to ensure all ashes are fully extinguished before disposal.

