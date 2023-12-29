Ctrip: Macau among top 10 New Year destinations

Macau and Hong Kong are among the top 10 popular destinations for outbound tourism for the New Year holiday, according to Ctrip.

Recently, Ctrip released the “2024 New Year’s Day Travel Insights,” which shows outbound travel bookings on the Ctrip platform during the New Year holiday increased nearly five times year-on-year.

Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, Macau, Australia, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom are among the top 10 popular destinations.

The SAR has been keen on luring overseas’ tourists, particularly this festive season, launching an array of attractions in the city, along with the gaming operators.

According to Ctrip’s user reservation data, there is a 194% year-on-year growth in reservations for 2024 New Year’s train travel compared to the previous year.

The age of outbound tourists is mainly concentrated in the post-90s, 80s and 70s, accounting for 39%, 30% and 14% respectively, according to the report.

The overall domestic travel order volume during the 2024 New Year’s Day holiday has increased by more than three times year-on-year, hotel orders have increased by more than five times year-on-year, and air tickets have increased by 205%.

Vacation orders such as customized group tours increased 240%.

The search popularity for domestic air tickets on the Ctrip platform increased 26% compared with the same period in 2019, and the search popularity for domestic hotels increased 170% compared with 2019.

Meanwhile, China’s major railway ticket booking platform 12306 showed that by Dec. 17, tickets for several trains were sold out, including those departing from Beijing to Wuhan, Nanjing to Hefei, Hangzhou, Chengdu to Chongqing, and Xi’an, as train tickets officially went on sale on Dec. 16, the first day available to book trains for the 2024 New Year’s Day holiday. Staff Reporter