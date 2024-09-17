Cultural participation shows mixed trends in Q2

A total of 282,400 individuals engaged in cultural activities in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting a participation rate of 50.1% among those aged 16 and above, according to recent data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

This marks a slight decline of 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous year. Notably, local residents accounted for 253,200 participants, with their participation rate rising to 54.0%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points.

Among local participants, the most popular activities included going to the cinema and visiting libraries, with 146,000 and 126,800 attendees respectively, up by 0.9% and 1.4% year-on-year. The surge in local attendance at performances was particularly striking, with 91,800 residents attending, representing an 82.8% year-on-year increase. The participation rate for performances jumped to 19.6%, up 8.8 percentage points.

A significant highlight was the near doubling of locals attending music or dance performances, reaching 70,500 participants. Over 80% of these attendees went to concerts, thanks to a rise in events hosted in Macau.

Additionally, visits to museums and World Heritage sites rose by 15.8%, with 91,000 locals participating. LV