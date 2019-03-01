Culture | IC to open consultation for intangible heritage

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has drawn up the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in accordance with Article 79 of the Cultural Heritage Protection Law and will launch a 30-day public consultation on the items recommended for inscription, according to a statement released by the bureau yesterday. The IC says it welcomes opinions from all sectors of society.

The 12 items recommended for inscription on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage are Yueju Opera (Cantonese Opera), Herbal Tea Brewing, Religious Figure Woodwork Carving, Cantonese Naamyam (narrative songs), Taoist Ritual Music, the Festival of the Drunken Dragon, the Belief and Customs of A-Ma, the Belief and Customs of Na Tcha, Macanese Gastronomy, Patua Theatre, the Procession of the Passion of Our Lord Jesus and the Procession of Our Lady of Fatima.

The public consultation will run from March 13 until April 11, 2019 and a consultation session will be held at the Macau Cultural Centre, March 23, with Portuguese and sign language translations provided simultaneously. DB

