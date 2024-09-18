Cyclone alert issued for South China Sea

The Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) has issued a warning that a low-pressure area east of the Philippines is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone as it moves into the central South China Sea. This alert comes after the recent devastation caused by Super Typhoon Yagi, which brushed past Macau before making landfall on Hainan Island. The typhoon continued to Vietnam and Myanmar, causing hundreds of deaths due to landslides and flooding. The SMG advises residents to stay informed on the changing weather conditions, as the cyclone’s path remains uncertain. Meanwhile, a yellow hot weather alert is in effect, with forecasts predicting wet and windy conditions later this week.

