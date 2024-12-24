Decorative items suspected cause of Ritz fire

Decorative lanterns placed at the façade of the Ritz Building in Senado Square are the suspected cause of the fire that erupted in the early hours of Dec. 21, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has said.

The small fire of caused nonstructural damage to the building, which is part of the Macau Historical Center’s listed heritage, said the IC.

In the past few months, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), which oversees the building, has been placing decorative items related to Macau’s MGTO mascot, Mak Mak, on the façade as well as on the building’s rooftop.

One of these decorative items caught fire and the fire’s heat and black smoke damaged the exterior walls, said the IC report.

IC staff who inspected the site found no severe or structural damage.

The bureau has said it will coordinate the repair work on the building’s exterior walls to ensure the listed building is kept in good condition. RM