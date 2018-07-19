Departments reiterate Canidrome must leave this week

Several government departments, including the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM), the Sports Bureau, and the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) held a joint press conference yesterday to respond to the latest request from the Macau Canidrome company for an extension to their use of the land plot.

DICJ director Paulo Martins Chan recalled that this Friday, July 20, will be the final day of the greyhound racing concession. The company was advised to vacate the premises and either close down or acquire a new site.

The company has requested more time in order for it to facilitate the adoption of some hundreds of greyhounds still housed there.

The agencies present at the press conference announced that the government has rejected the request for an extension, reiterating that the company will have to leave its current site by Friday.

Concerning the proposal of the company to temporarily shelter the dogs in the empty stables of the Macau Jockey Club, the DICJ director stressed that the Jockey Club must be the entity to present the request, however, no order has yet been received.

Chan added that, after the Canidrome company vacates the site, the DICJ will carry out follow-up work to confirm the termination of the concession has been adhered to.

Meanwhile, the IACM said it has provided quarantine services and issued greyhound export declarations to support the adoption activities of the company.

The DSSOPT said that, once the concession expires, the site will return to government ownership and will be reserved for future development that may include public infrastructure for education, sports or administrative facilities.

