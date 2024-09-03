Diverse education but limited returns for city’s international students

International students are increasingly shaping the student body in Macau’s universities, accounting for more than 70% of the total enrollment. Despite this significant presence, opportunities for international graduates remain limited, with challenges in securing residency in the region.

In the 2023/2024 academic year, according to the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), 70% of students are from mainland China, 1% are from Hong Kong and Taiwan, 0.3% are from the rest of Asia, and 1% are from Europe, North and South America, Africa and Oceania.

According to statistics from the DSEDJ shared with the Times, non-local students make up 55% of the University of Macau (UM), 37% of the Macau Polytechnic University (MPU), 94% of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST), and 85% of the City University of Macau.

Scholarship opportunities are one of key factors that attract international students.

Lwena Delgado, a post-scholarship recipient from Africa and studied at UM, explained, “There was a scholarship to Macau that my mom saw and told me about, so I applied. There were only four spots, and I ended up in second place.”

In other cases, it is the availability of specialized programs that may not be easily found in a student’s home country, especially within the tourism sector.

Tobias Leung, a student from Hong Kong, said, “ The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) provides a Culinary Arts Management bachelor’s degree.” There was no such degree in Hong Kong when I graduated from high school, and I am looking for a school that is not in Hong Kong.”

Interviews with several different international students from different institutions and backgrounds revealed most participants generally had positive feedback and considered Macau a suitable destination for international students.

However, some areas for improvement were also identified.

Alidoro Chenda, a student from Angola, studying at the University of Saint Joseph (USJ), shared, “Macau can be a suitable choice for international students interested in experiencing a unique cultural blend while benefiting from quality education. However, it may not offer the same scale of academic and extracurricular options as larger education hubs.”

International students receive various support services to ease their transition and settlement in Macau, provided by the region’s universities.

Most students described their transition to Macau as smooth, as universities offer comprehensive orientation programs, support clubs, on-campus housing, and dormitories.

Leung said, “UTM focuses on helping international students adjust to life in Macau.”

He described the orientation as covering essential topics such as payment methods, public transportation, and local attractions.

UTM’s dormitories also offer assistance through its residential staff, whom Leung praised, saying “The staff are happy to help with any issues as long as students request assistance.”

Another significant way students settle in is through university clubs, which bring local and international students together through shared interests.

Chenda, a member of the music club at USJ, said the club facilitates “a unique blend” of people through performances and cultural exchanges. As an example, he cited the university’s annual international carnival, remarking, “It really ‘takes me back home’ in a pleasant way.”

When asked about the cost of living in Macau, students generally considered it an expensive city but nevertheless manageable with proper budgeting.

A graduate USJ student from Africa, who asked to remain anonymous, said living costs in Macau are “a bit challenging” for international students who have to cover expenses like accommodation, food and transportation.

Leung from UTM said Macau has “a high cost of living even compared to Hong Kong,” since vendors tend to charge similar prices, while offering less variety.

He previously lived on campus for MOP3,300 per month, which was still considered affordable, but recently moved to Zhuhai as it was much cheaper and reduced his expenses.

Adjusting to Macau also presented challenges especially for those not from an Asian background, given the predominant local language is Cantonese.

Delgado explained, “Cantonese is a hard language and definitely separates foreigners and locals. Unfortunately, most of the foreigners who aren’t mixed don’t speak English, so making connections is challenging.”

In contrast, Leung, who is of Asian heritage, said, “For the non-Chinese international students, although Macau’s official language is Portuguese and Chinese, most Macau citizens are still good at English. Therefore, the language barrier is not going to be a huge issue.”

These contrasting views suggest the language barrier may vary depending on a student’s background.

Proactive students like Chenda plan to take intensive language courses to overcome language challenges, such as an intensive Mandarin course at the UM.

The graduate student from Africa explained, “I don’t speak the local language, but I can learn some basic words that will help me get around in my daily life.”

Overall, students with Asian heritage have been found to have a smoother everyday experience with daily life and local communication, with many noting that their time in Macau has refined their Cantonese and English skills.

However, non-Asian students struggle with the local language, which can further affect their social experience and everyday life.

The prospects in Macau for international students graduating from local universities can be uncertain. With the Macau job market preferring local candidates and potential language barriers, staying after graduation may not be straightforward for all graduates.

“If there is any opportunity for me, I will think about it, but returning to my home country is my first option,” said another USJ graduate, echoing the sentiments of some interviewees.

Without local residency, finding stable work in Macau will not be easy, according to others.

“International graduates do not typically have great employment opportunities in Macau. At least hotels are required to have more local employees than non-locals,” explained Leung, an undergraduate student.

However, not all see leaving as the only option. Some remain open to possibilities in Macau.

Leung noted, “Macau can be suitable for graduates to return to after gaining some work experience abroad over a few years.”

A select few expressed strong wishes to stay in Macau, viewing Macau as a good starting point for their careers.

Nevertheless, the language challenge cannot be ignored.

As the USJ graduate noted, “Employment opportunities in my field for people without a Macau ID are difficult to secure,” as they may not speak Cantonese.

A post USJ exchange student, concurred, stating, “I don’t see many opportunities here, specifically because I can’t speak Cantonese.”

Experienced international students with prior management experience may find roles for which they are a good fit, but most fresh graduates face challenges finding employment after graduation.

Options may exist, according to some students. As Chenda suggested, “Teaching in their field could be one option.” He also proposed joining an international business or creating one’s own by collaborating with a local resident as alternative pathways worth considering. Yet for many international students, the path forward after graduation remains unclear.

Remaining in Macau long-term after finishing their degree is also an uncertain road for most students, as those interviewed expressed limited knowledge of viable pathways.

Leung outlined two potential routes: seek employment and obtain a “Non-residents’ Workers Identity Card” or apply for residency through the talent recruitment scheme. However, specific eligibility requirements for these options are difficult to fulfill.

Other students were still exploring their choices.

“In honesty, I’m still on the way to figure that out,” said Chenda, who will graduate two years from now.

While investors, executives, and highly skilled workers may qualify to stay, routes for recent graduates seemed less defined.

For many international students, the future upon completing their degree in Macau remains unclear.

Unlike in some other regions, students have the right to a post-study work visa, which can be the first step toward becoming a permanent resident of the country where they studied. These regions include the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland, among others. Victoria Chan