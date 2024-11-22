Diversifying Beyond Gaming — Challenges and Opportunities in Rebranding Macao

As the city approaches the quarter-century mark of its return to China and prepares to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the SAR, it is worth examining the progress to-date and the challenges ahead. Macao’s gaming sector has long been the backbone of its economy, fueling astonishing financial growth and shouldering the socio-economic development of the city for the past twenty plus years. The objective for Macao, since the liberalization of the gaming license back in 2002, has always been balancing moderate development with appropriate diversification. Where the need for diversification, in public opinion, was simply a slogan before, it has become a mandate more recently. With Macao looking to secure a more sustainable future, the government is pushing an ambitious agenda to diversify Macao’s economy with the “1+4” strategy and rebrand Macao into a “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure”. All in the name of reducing dependency on gaming and reliance on Mainland Chinese tourists.

Aligned with the re-opening of Macao’s borders after the pandemic, the new 10-year casino concession started in 2023 on a high note. Unlike the first concession period, the requirement for diversification was loud and clear by the government administration. The strategy to get there, however, was debatable based on a recent set of interviews conducted for a doctoral thesis study.

The gaming industry has made Macao one of the wealthiest regions in the world, but the city’s economy is highly susceptible to fluctuations in gaming revenue. In 2019, before the pandemic, more than 47% of the workforce was employed directly in the gaming industry, and another 34% worked in industries supporting the gaming sector, such as hotels and restaurants (Macao Statistics and Census Service [DSEC], 2020).

The government’s vision for Macao includes expanding the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) sector, promoting sports, cultural and creative industries, and enhancing its appeal as a family-friendly destination. The vision also includes developing modern finance, high technology, and big health. This vision is a tall order, but the key questions remain: Who is responsible for fulfilling them? What are the expectations in terms of results, including the timeline and measurement?

Macao’s transformation will not be without its hurdles. The city’s strong brand as the gaming capital of the world has been deeply ingrained in the global consciousness. In just a few years after Macao was liberalized from the gaming monopoly, it had surpassed Las Vegas as the world’s top gaming destination. Changing this perception will require a multifaceted approach, and it demands significant investment in non-gaming activities, infrastructure, and marketing. While the government’s plans are well-intentioned, the challenges lie in how effectively and efficiently these plans can be rolled out, and how competent the existing set of resources are to realize the government’s vision. Improving infrastructure, expanding non-gaming sectors, and shifting public perception require a more coordinated execution and collaborative decision from all stakeholders. This is not a mission that can be fulfilled by one entity, or led by a single authority; the reality is that the skills and experiences required cannot be found in one place.

The biggest contributors to the government’s tax revenue are going to be the biggest collaborative partners in Macao’s quest to diversify its economy, the six gaming concessionaires. This collaboration should be hand in glove, a well-orchestrated, financially rewarding, and mutually respectful partnership. Like a champion sports team, the concessionaires are the star players in team Macao, and they should be leveraged accordingly. Reducing dependency on gaming can be a double-edged sword if the key performance metrics are not carefully set, the hunt to increase non-gaming revenue should not come from the detriment of the gaming revenue since funding for diversification initiatives will mostly continue to come from revenue generated by gaming for at least the duration of the current 10-year concession.

One of the most critical challenges in Macao’s diversification efforts is the development of human capital. The gaming industry, while providing abundant low-skill, high-wage jobs, has inadvertently discouraged further education and skill development among locals. High wages for casino jobs have led many to forgo higher education, resulting in a lack of skilled professionals for other industries. This talent gap poses a significant barrier to the city’s diversification ambitions.

Using Human Capital Theory (HCT) and Dynamic Capability Theory (DCT) to explore how Macao can address the skilled talent issue suggests that investing in education and creating professional development opportunities are crucial for equipping the local workforce with the skills needed to support a diversified economy. The government has already taken some steps in this direction. However, more proactive efforts are needed to foster a culture of knowledge acquisition and lifelong learning, and create pathways for local talent to thrive in non-gaming sectors. While these initiatives are important in developing local talents in the mid to long-term, policy changes that are more welcoming of international talents are necessary to address immediate talent shortage issues.

Finally, Macao’s diversification efforts must also contend with increasing regional and global competition. Countries like Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam are rapidly developing their own gaming and tourism industries, targeting the same high-spending clientele that Macao has traditionally relied on. As an opportunity to strengthen its competitiveness, Macao’s pursuit of collaboration with its Greater Bay Area neighbors may open up new opportunities for MICE tourism, cultural exchanges, and cross-border investment. However, while regional collaboration is a promising approach, Macao’s ability to foster independent growth will likely be tested as it continues to rely heavily on external partnerships to fuel its diversification efforts.

The doctoral study is rooted in Macao’s long track record of heavy dependence on the gaming industry, which posed substantial risks to its economic and social stability. A downturn in this sector could have widespread consequences, making it crucial to understand the risks of such a concentrated economic model (Sheng & Gu, 2018; Hao et al., 2017). Diversifying the economy through strategic planning, infrastructure improvements, and addressing talent shortages is essential to reducing vulnerability to external threats (Greenwood & Dwyer, 2017; Wan & Li, 2013).

The study will highlight several structural barriers such as competency gaps, infrastructure limitations, and talent shortage challenges that have stalled the diversified development of non-gaming sectors in the past and will likely continue inhibiting the city’s ability to attract visitors from a wider set of international markets in the future. Macao must prioritize investments in infrastructure, develop targeted education and training programs, and foster stronger collaboration between the government and private sector. It should also leverage regional cooperation within the GBA while preserving Macao’s unique cultural identity.

A strategic, integrated approach that aligns policy reforms, infrastructure development, and workforce training with the needs of emerging industries is vital. This will not only mitigate vulnerabilities tied to over-reliance on a single industry but also position Macao as a more dynamic, globally competitive economy. Success will ultimately depend on the government’s ability to implement cohesive, long-term strategies that balance economic growth with social and cultural sustainability, securing prosperity for future generations. By Calvin K Iao*

*Doctoral Candidate for Doctoral of Business Administration, Macau University of Science and Technology. This article is a summary of his research.