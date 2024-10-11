Documentary film depicts Macau’s cultural fusion

The documentary Heritople will premiere Saturday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. at Cinematheque Passion located at Travessa da Paixão near the Ruins of St. Paul’s.

The trilingual documentary, produced by International Institute of Macau (IIM) and sponsored by the Macau Foundation, features a series of interviews with prominent Macau citizens, delving into the importance of cultural preservation and the harmonious coexistence of Eastern and Western influences in the city.

Directed by António Salas Sanmarful, a Macau-born filmmaker with extensive experience in various media, Heritople aims to expand the public’s understanding and appreciation of Macau’s cultural legacy. The documentary includes interviews with key figures: Ip Tat, president of the Na Tcha Temple Association; Harry Kwah Hou Ieong of the Macao Cultural Heritage Reinventing Studies Association; and Jorge Rangel, president of IIM.

Sanmarful has a cinema and photography degree from Madrid, Spain, and worked in various media for eight years before returning to Macau in 2014 as a camera technician and later director of photography.

The documentary aims to promote an understanding of Macau’s cultural legacy and the harmony of East-West coexistence, exemplifies Macau’s ongoing efforts to celebrate its cultural diversity, and ensure the continued vitality of its intangible heritage.

The premiere will offer limited seating for the public. Tickets can be obtained through the IIM office, with interested parties encouraged to contact the organization at 2875 1727 for more information. Victoria Chan