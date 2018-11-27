Dog dies due to ‘mild power leakage’

A dog was found dead nearby a lamp post at St. Augustine Square on Sunday evening. In a statement issued yesterday, CEM said that its technicians “found that a mild power leakage was measured in one of the classic lamp posts.” The problem was repaired and “other lamp posts in the same area were also inspected and all were found in normal conditions,” CEM stated. At the moment, the incident is under investigation by the company. The owner of the dog told TDM that he filed a complaint in order to avoid a similar incident from occuring again, hinting that children could be at risk.

Share this: Tweet





