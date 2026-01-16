Domestic helper charged in taxi wallet theft case

A female domestic helper has been charged with failing to report a lost wallet containing MOP14,500, left in a taxi on Nov. 22, 2025, the Public Security Police (PSP) announced. According to PSP, the non-resident worker picked up the wallet, pocketed the cash, and discarded the identification documents and bank cards. Located on Tuesday, she confessed during questioning that the stolen cash had been sent back to her hometown and used for daily expenses. The owner of the wallet reported the loss to police.

