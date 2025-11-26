Domestic violence cases decline, but social pressures persist: Wong Kit Cheng

As Macau’s Domestic Violence Law approaches its 10th anniversary, legislator Grace Wong Kit Cheng has acknowledged progress in preventing domestic violence, while noting that persistent cases remain due to societal attitudes of privacy, the desire for a complete family, and financial pressures faced by victims, who are often full-time caregivers.

Wong, from the Women’s General Association of Macau, acknowledged at a Legislative Assembly (AL) plenary session yesterday the law’s effectiveness in preventing and combating domestic violence, citing a significant decrease in related cases – from 96 in the initial period after the law took effect in 2017 to 40 and 55 cases in 2023 and 2024, respectively, with 27 reported this year.

However, Wong highlighted that some challenges persist, citing the mindset of “keeping family matters private,” the desire “to provide children with a complete family,” and the difficulties victims face in reporting due to financial and housing pressures.

She noted that while mandatory participation in prevention programs or psychological counseling applies only to convicted perpetrators of domestic violence, those with pending judicial rulings or involved in other offenses do not receive timely counseling. “This gap can leave victims without the necessary support when they need it most,” Wong emphasized.

She pointed out the need to review the law, stating, “It is recommended that government departments collaborate with community organizations, service providers, and frontline personnel to summarize the practical challenges encountered during law enforcement and submit a report. This will provide a foundation for future optimization and revision of relevant legislation.”

The lawmaker also called for comprehensive legal awareness campaigns to enhance the willingness of mothers and children to report incidents and improve self-protection awareness, stressing the importance of declaring the responsibilities and harms associated with domestic violence and sexual offenses.

Additionally, she urged strengthened support measures for victims and those who have committed crimes.

Meanwhile, fellow lawmaker Loi I Weng proposed a comprehensive review of the Animal Protection Law, urging that it incorporate feedback from animal welfare organizations, veterinary groups, and the general public.

Among the key recommendations is the establishment of a tiered penalty system with clearer and more deterrent sanctions. Loi also suggested expanding and improving pet-friendly facilities, encouraging more restaurants and shopping malls to seek designation as pet-friendly establishments.

